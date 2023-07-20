With SEC media days taking place, there are plenty of storylines, including Ole Miss HC Lane Kiffin and his golden quotes. However, the Tennessee football program is in the spotlight after the NCAA revealed its course of action for the Jeremy Pruitt era. Current Volunteers head coach Josh Heupel has a lot of eyes on him, especially with his team expected to be a strong contender this season.

Also, Heupel was named as a finalist for the 2024 College Football Hall of Fame class, which is quite an honor. During media days, he opened up on what that means to him (h/t Wes Rucker of 247Sports).

“It's such an honor. I need to show the guys clips of me on the first day of training camp. … None of 'em when I'm running around.”

Josh Heupel was an electric quarterback during his playing days with the Oklahoma Sooners, and he threw for 7,066 yards and 50 touchdowns in two years, including the BCS national title in 2000. Heupel also joked that he wants to show his players film of his playing days with the Sooners, especially since most of them have likely never seen it.

Dallas Clark, Larry Fitzgerald, and Eric Bieniemy are a few other notable names on the ballot, so Heupel is just honored to even receive the nomination.

Still, the Tennessee football head coach has his eyes set on the 2023 season. With Hendon Hooker leaving for the NFL and joining the Detroit Lions, things could look a lot different, although Joe Milton looks to be ready to take over as the quarterback at Rocky Top.