While Tennessee football head coach Josh Heupel and his Volunteers may have gotten off to a great start to the season on Saturday by decimating Chattanooga by a final score of 69-3, not everyone was so thrilled after the game ended. During a FOX Sports Knoxville postgame radio show discussing the Tennessee victory, one Volunteers fan had what appeared to be his wife show up in the background of the audio feed, evidently scolding him for his priorities, per Trey Wallace of OutKick on X, formerly Twitter.

“Get off the damn sports radio, it doesn’t matter to your family. It’s a loser situation. My dad needs your help…I’m so done with you,” the woman could be heard saying in a video from Russell Smith of FOX Sports Knoxville.

“I'll take your two and a half million dollars,” the woman added later on in the soliloquy.

It was a bizarre scene (or at least auditory scene) for a sports show that was otherwise celebrating what was a dominant performance by the Tennessee football program.

Tennessee is still looking to fully break through and cement themselves as a powerhouse in the Heupel era, something they've been unable to do so far. Ironically enough, Tennessee was actually ranked number one in the first playoff poll of the 2022 college football season after their dominance up to that point with star quarterback Hendon Hooker, but that reign of success lasted just four days, as the Volunteers were quickly brought back to Earth by the Georgia Bulldogs and wound up missing the playoff.

This year, Tennessee's schedule didn't seem to take a severe hit in difficulty despite the recent conference realignment, although the Volunteers still have to play against both Alabama and Georgia as per usual.

In any case, Tennessee football will next take the field next Saturday evening on the road vs NC State.