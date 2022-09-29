Tennessee Titans: 3 bold predictions for Week 4 vs. Colts

Sunday is getting closer and closer, which means it is time for some Tennessee Titans Week 4 bold predictions. The Titans return to the road to face the Indianapolis Colts at the Lucas Oil Stadium.

Tennessee currently finds itself third in the AFC North with a record of 1-2. Last week, the team won its first game of the season against the Las Vegas Raiders 24-22, even though the Titans failed to score in the second half.

Now, they will face a 1-1-1 Colts squad that comes off a huge upset win over Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs. In the game, Indianapolis forced the Chiefs to just a field goal in the second half. The Colts also forced two turnovers and a missed field goal to clinch the win.

With that being said, here are three bold predictions for Tennessee as they face Indianapolis in Week 4.

*Watch NFL games LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

3. Derrick Henry gets 100+ yards, two touchdowns

In 2021, the NFL world was robbed of another stellar season by Derrick Henry. Due to a foot injury, he played in just eight games. Yet, the running back put up some impressive numbers. He had 219 carries for 937 yards and 10 touchdowns.

In the 2019 and 2020 seasons, Henry led the league in carries, rushing yards and rushing touchdowns. He was even named 2020 NFL Offensive Player of the Year after totaling more than 2,000 yards on the ground. So far this year, Henry has not had a big game for his standards. His best single-game marks were 20 carries, 85 yards and a touchdown against the Raiders last week.

However, Henry will have a tough challenge ahead of him. The Colts have one of the best rushing defenses in the NFL, allowing just a total of 231 yards throughout three games. They are currently No. 3 in that category. They also have the best defensive yard-per-carry average, just 2.6.

Still, if there is one guy who can really play against defenses like Indianapolis’, that is Henry. Expect him to have his season breakout game on Sunday. Should he return to his best form, he can get at least 100 rushing yards and score twice for the first time this season.

2. Ryan Tannehill throws for 250+ yards, no interceptions

Since missing the entire 2017 season due to a torn ACL, Ryan Tannehill is showing he still has a lot left in the tank. After being traded to Tennessee, he has led the team to the playoffs in all opportunities. It includes an AFC Championship Game appearance in 2019, losing to the eventual Super Bowl champions Kansas City Chiefs.

In 2022, Tannehill is having ups and downs. For the two close games against the Giants and Raiders, he is averaging 265 passing yards and a 65 percent completion rate for three touchdowns and one pick. But in the team’s blowout loss to the Bills, the quarterback completed 11 of his 20 attempts for just 117 yards with no touchdowns against two interceptions.

Luckily for him, Indianapolis is not known for interceptions. The Colts’ defense only had one interception in the first three weeks of the season. The unit also allows a 66 percent completion rate for opponent quarterbacks, which is similar to Tannehill’s average in the Titans’ close games.

Because of that, he has a good chance of having another solid game. Fans should expect him to throw for at least 250 yards and zero interceptions in the day. If he plays like the two close matchups, the Titans should be in a good position for the contest.

1. Titans win in a one-score game

Coming off a big upset win over the Chiefs, the Colts should have momentum on their side. After a disappointing start, a huge win against a Super Bowl contender should be enough to motivate the team for the following week. Because of that, this should not be an easy game for the Titans.

Except for the blowout loss to the Buffalo Bills in Week 2, the other two games have been close ones for Tennessee. In Week 1, the Titans lost by one point. Then, last week, they won by only two. Just like Tennessee, Indianapolis has two close games and a blowout loss. Because of that, it is difficult to say that either team will dominate the scoreboard.

As of Thursday morning, FanDuel has the Colts as the favorites to win the contest. However, the spread is just -3.5. This means the game should be a close one, with the possibility of going either way.

Still, the bold prediction is that the Titans will steal the game in Indianapolis and move to 2-2. But it should certainly be a close one. At most, Tennessee will win by a touchdown, and do not be surprised if the game is only decided in the final possessions, whether it is the Titans’ defense making a big stop or Tannehill leading a game-winning drive.