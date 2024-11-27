ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

For the 119th time, two rivals meet as Tennessee faces Vanderbilt. It is time to continue our college football odds series with a Tennessee-Vanderbilt prediction and pick.

Tennessee-Vanderbilt Last Game – Matchup History

Tennessee comes into the game sitting at 9-2 on the year and 5-2 in conference play. After falling to Georgia, their hopes for a playoff spot dwindled, but last week, they took a 56-0 win over UTEP, while other teams lost and now Tennessee is in a prime position to make the playoffs. Meanwhile, Vanderbilt looks to play spoiler. They are 6-5 on the year, and 3-4 in conference play. Last time out they would face LSU. While they attempted the comeback, they would fall short, losing 24-17 to LSU.

Overall Series: Tennessee leads the overall series 80-33-5. They have also won five straight games against Vanderbilt. Last year, Tennessee won the game 48-24.

Here are the Tennessee-Vanderbilt College Football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Tennessee-Vanderbilt Odds

Tennessee: -10.5 (-115)

Moneyline: -430

Vanderbilt: +10.5 (-105)

Moneyline: +330

Over: 48.5 (-110)

Under: 48.5 (-110)

How to Watch Tennessee vs. Vanderbilt

Time: 12:00 PM ET/ 9:00 AM PT

TV: ABC

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why Tennessee Could Cover The Spread/Win

Tennessee is led by Nico Iamaleava. He has completed 181 passes on 277 attempts this year for 2,255 yards. He has 15 touchdown passes this year while adding four interceptions this year. He has been sacked 24 times though. Iamaleava has also run for 275 yards and one touchdown this year.

In the receiving game, Dont'e Thorton Jr has led the way. He has 22 receptions for 529 yards and four touchdowns this year. Meanwhile, Bru McCoy has 35 receptions this year for 432 yards with two touchdowns. Squirrel White has also been solid, with 33 receptions for 364 yards and two touchdowns. Finally, Chris Brazzell II has 23 receptions for 271 yards and two touchdowns. In the running game, Dylan Sampson has led the way this year. He has 231 carries on the year for 1,307 yards and 22 touchdowns this season. Meanwhile, DeSean Bishop has run for 372 yards and three scores this year.

Tennessee has been solid this year on defense. They are fourth in opponent points per game this year while sitting seventh in opponent yards per game. They are eighth against the run and 18th against the pass. Arion Carter has led the way. He leads the team with 58 tackles, while he has four pass breakups and an interception. Will Brooks and Jermod McCoy have also been solid. Brooks has broken up five passes with three interceptions and a touchdown. Meanwhile, McCoy has seven pass breakups and three interceptions. Finally, James Pearce Jr. has 7.5 sacks this year while forcing a fumble and recovering one.

Why Vanderbilt Could Cover The Spread/Win

Vanderbilt is led by Diego Pavia. He has completed 156 of 260 passes for 2,029 yards and 16 touchdowns this year. Furthermore, he has thrown just three interceptions this year. Further, he has been sacked 14 times this year. Still, Pavia has been great on the ground this year. Pavia has run for 671 yards and six touchdowns this year.

The top target this year has been Eli Stowers. Stowers, the tight end, has 44 receptions for 568 yards and four touchdowns this year. Meanwhile, Junior Sherrill has brought in 24 receptions for 371 yards this year while scoring three times. Quincy Skinner Jr. has been solid as well. He has 27 receptions for 356 yards and two touchdowns. Finally, the two runningbacks have been solid out of the backfield. Sedrick Alexander has brought in 20 receptions for 207 yards and a score. He has also run for 494 yards and five scores. AJ Newberry has seven receptions for 134 yards and two scores. He has run for 185 yards and three scores as well.

Vanderbilt has been solid on defense this year. They are 55th in the nation in opponent points per game, while sitting 75th in opponent yards per game. Vanderbilt is 42nd against the rush while sitting 111th against the pass this year. Bryan Longwell has led the team this year with 69 tackles, while he has 1.5 sacks, two pass breakups, and an interception. Meanwhile, Randon Fontenette is second on the team in tackles while having 3.5 sacks, seven pass breakups, and an interception. Finally, Nicholas Rinaldi has four sacks this year.

Final Tennessee-Vanderbilt Prediction & Pick

Tennessee is 6-5 against the spread this year but has covered in just one of their last four games overall. Meanwhile, Vanderbilt is 8-3 against the spread this year. They have also covered in three of their last four games. Further, they have been great against the spread as an underdog this year. They are 7-1 against the spread as an underdog this year. Vanderbilt has lost just once game this year by more than seven points. Take Vanderbilt plus the points in this one.

Final Tennessee-Vanderbilt Prediction & Pick: Vanderbilt +10.5 (-105)