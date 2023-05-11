After missing three weeks of action due to injury and other factors, Tyson ‘TenZ’ Ngo will return to Sentinels’ VALORANT starting lineup.

TenZ is now back in action after having no participation in the team’s last four games in VCT Americas due to his finger injury and illness. Sentinels used their substitute player, Jimmy ‘Marved’ Nguyen, changing some of the team’s roles to fit their team composition. Marved played remarkable during his first game against the Brazilian team, mibr, to bag their second win but failed to convert to the following 3 leaving Sentinels to a 2-5 standing as of now.

Sentinels has yet to play 2 more games to determine if they will enter the playoffs for a chance to win the entire Americas League or even be part of the direct invites that would be handed to the Top 3 of the League. They need to win these two matches to even just have a chance of making it to the next stage of the league but will still be determined by their opponents, with standings above them.

TenZ will once again be subbed in for the final two games as these are the most crucial games the organization is facing to move on. Otherwise, they have to pit against a lot of competitors in the Last Chance Qualifiers for the upcoming Masters.

In a short 15-second video, Sentinels head coach Adam ‘kaplan’ Kaplan addressed their fans that their star player will come back to bring hope in the team’s chance to qualify.

In addition to this, Sentinels will also continue to field Marved and sub out their in game leader instead, Rory ‘dephh’ Jackson, for TenZ, according to George Geddes, who added that the player has parted ways with the organization.

SEN City fans will get to see their hero TenZ return to the starting lineup as Sentinels take on KRÜ Esports for their first match on May 14 in their Week 7 matchup.

The Sentinels roster is as follows:

Tyson ‘TenZ’ Ngo

Jimmy ‘Marved’ Nguyen

Bryan ‘pANcada’ Luna

Gustavo ‘Sacy’ Rossi

Zachary ‘zekken’ Patrone

