The Houston Texans have a new offensive coordinator for CJ Stroud's third NHL season. Their entire offense took a step back amid massive injuries to Stefon Diggs and Tank Dell last year. Bobby Slowik paid the price and was fired after taking head coaching interviews in each of the last two offseasons. Now, Nick Caley has come from the Los Angeles Rams to the Texans to call plays, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport

Expand Tweet

Caley has been with the Rams since 2023, starting as the tight ends coach and adding passing game coordinator to his plate in 2024. Before that, he spent eight years in the Patriots organization, with roles varying from offensive assistant to tight ends coach. He has not called plays in his NFL career, so it will be a learning curve for a team ready to compete in a top-heavy AFC.

The Texans have made it to the Divisional Round in both seasons with DeMeco Ryans and CJ Stroud running the show. Slowik was a hot head coaching candidate after Stroud's excellent rookie season but lost his job because of the low numbers in Year 2. Caley has a tough task bringing this offense to the level of the Chiefs, Bills, and Ravens.

The spotlight in Houston now turns back to general manager Nick Caserio and improving the roster. Their offensive line needs a revamp, Diggs is a free agent, and they need defensive stars to keep up with the class of the conference. That is a lot to add but they still have their first-round pick and some money to spend in free agency.

The Texans must get the best out of CJ Stroud to compete in the AFC next year and Nick Caley needs to be the guy to do it.