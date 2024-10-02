The Houston Texans have gotten off to a 3-1 start in the 2024 campaign, but they haven't exactly blown away their opponents in their three wins, while they were thoroughly dismantled in their loss to the Minnesota Vikings. They have been dealing with some injuries, though, and they could end up getting a big boost in Week 5 with the return of star running back Joe Mixon.

Mixon picked up an ankle injury in Houston's Week 2 win over the Chicago Bears, and has missed the past two games for the Texans as a result. While he tried to suit up in Week 4, he was ultimately unable to do so, but it sounds like he is aiming for a return in Week 5, as he will hope his ankle responds well in practice throughout the week.

“Texans running back Joe Mixon (ankle) could work his way back this week. Mixon, who has missed two games, moved well in Friday's practice and hopes to continue to trend positively before this week's game against the Bills.” – Jeremy Fowler, ESPN

Texans offense could get huge boost with Joe Mixon's return from injury

Mixon got off to a hot start in his career with the Texans in Week 1 when he ran for 159 yards and a touchdown on 30 carries, while also hauling in three passes for 19 yards. He didn't have as much success against the Bears in Week 2, as he had just 25 yards on nine carries, in addition to 25 yards on three receptions, but again, he picked up his injury in this game and was fighting through it in the second half.

The Texans haven't gotten great production in Mixon's absence, as they have been forced to lean on Cam Akers and Dare Ogunbowale with Dameon Pierce also missing action due to a hamstring injury. Getting him back for what is going to be a huge clash against another top team in the AFC in the Buffalo Bills could end up being the difference between winning and losing.

Mixon's practice activity throughout the week will be worth monitoring, but Houston has played it safe with Mixon in hopes he could be healthy enough to play in this game. While nothing is official yet, it seems like he is trending in the right direction currently, which would give the Texans offense a huge boost in this pivotal matchup against the Bills.