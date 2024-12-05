Despite his appeal, Houston Texans linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair remains suspended for three games after the NFL upheld his suspension for an illegal hit on Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence during their Week 13 game, which the Texans won 23-20. In the first half of that game, the linebacker took down a sliding Lawrence, causing a concussion after hitting the ground hard. Still, Al-Shaair remained defiant despite the suspension ruling.

“If you want me to be your villain, I'll be your villain! See you soon…” he posted on X, formerly Twitter. Then, in the same post, he also shared a quote that said, “There is a beauty in being rejected, misunderstood, unseen and unprotected by people. It teaches you to rely on Allah for everything.”

Texans defender suspended for illegal hit

Due to the ruling on his suspension appeal, Azeez Al-Shaair will now miss the Texans' Week 15 matchup with the Miami Dolphins, Week 16 against the Kansas City Chiefs, and their Christmas Day game against the Baltimore Ravens. However, he is eligible to return in the Texans' finale against the Tennessee Titans.

The hit happened as Lawrence ran the ball and slid for a down, leaving himself open for Al-Shaair to come through and hit him with a forearm that immediately sent the quarterback into the fencing position.

Afterward, the Jaguars came to blows with the Texans, while the officials ejected the linebacker, though he was slow to leave the field. Moreover, Jacksonville placed Lawrence on the injury reserve on Wednesday, the final nail in the coffin that is their 2-10 season.

NFL vice president of football operations Jon Runyan also commented on the altercation, as the league upheld its decision to suspend Al-Shaair, a day after their initial ruling of a suspension.

The NFL comments

“Your lack of sportsmanship and respect for the game of football and all those who play, coach, and enjoy watching it, is troubling and does not reflect the core values of the NFL,” Runyon said in his statement, via Grant Gordon for the NFL website. “…Your continued disregard for NFL playing rules puts the health and safety of both you and your opponents in jeopardy and will not be tolerated.”

Then, the same report also cited earlier instances of Al-Shaair's questionable play, including grabbing then-Buccaneers QB Tom Brady by the throat during his time with the 49ers, punching Bears running back Roschon Johnson earlier this season, and hitting Titans RB Tony Pollard in the back after he had already gone out of bounds.

This year is Al-Shaair's sixth season in the NFL and first for the Texans. The 27-year-old LB has started ten games for Houston, making 68 tackles, two sacks, and four pass breakups.