The NFL has upheld Houston Texans linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair's three-game suspension after his nasty hit on Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence on Sunday, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Media.

The hit came in the second quarter of the Texans' 23-20 win over the Jaguars on Sunday. Lawrence was knocked out of the game with concussion and carted off the field and Al-Shaair was ejected for the late hit, which came as the Jaguars QB was trying to slide down on a scramble. The Jaguars have since placed Lawrence on IR, effectively ending his season.

Al-Shaair will miss a critical stretch of play for the Texans, who are looking to maintain their lead in the AFC South and earn a home playoff game in the wild card round. The Texans have a bye in Week 14 before taking on the Miami Dolphins, Kansas City Chiefs and Baltimore Ravens. Al-Shaair will be eligible to return for the Texans' Week 18 clash with the Tennessee Titans.

This story will be updated.