Following Sunday’s 17-10 loss to the Tennessee Titans, the Houston Texans find themselves further buried in the AFC South standings with a record of 1-5-1. However, with the NFL trade deadline around the corner on Tuesday, November 1st, one Texans player is clamming up. According to Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston, wide receiver Brandin Cooks said, “We’re going to keep that internal” when asked about the upcoming deadline.

Cooks’ name has been the subject of trade rumors for two years now as his talents are wasting away on the rebuilding franchise’s roster. Adam Schefter of ESPN reported on Sunday morning that the Texans are open to trading the veteran wideout, adding that the New York Giants, Los Angeles Rams, and Minnesota Vikings are possible destinations. The $18 million fully guaranteed contract Cooks carries in 2023 is a potential snag for any team interested in acquiring his services. Still, it is always possible the Texans could swallow some of that contract, akin to what the Bears did in their recent trade with Philadelphia involving defensive end Robert Quinn.

Cooks is no stranger to moving teams, either. In his professional career, the former first-round pick has played for four teams (New Orleans Saints, New England Patriots, Los Angeles Rams, Houston Texans) across nine seasons. Cooks entered the 2022 NFL season with only two seasons under 1,000 receiving yards, per Pro Football Reference, a testament to his adaptability in whatever circumstance he finds himself in. Should Cooks be traded, he would be an impactful addition to an offense with hopes of securing a Super Bowl title.

Will Brandin Cooks again play home games in a new zip code? Keep up with our coverage here at ClutchPoints as Tuesday’s 4 p.m. EST trade deadline approaches.