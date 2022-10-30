Brandin Cooks’ time with the Houston Texans might be coming to an end soon. The wide receiver is currently one of the hottest names in the market ahead of the NFL trade deadline. With the Texans in the midst of a rebuild, the possibility of Cooks being traded for draft compensation is extremely likely.

Despite all the trade rumors, though, Brandin Cooks is still expected to play for the Texans this Sunday night. The wide receiver will play against the Tennessee Titans in Week 8 after being listed as questionable. Cooks was dealing with an apparent wrist injury after Friday’s practice. (via Ian Rapoport)

“#Texans WR Brandin Cooks (wrist) was a late addition to the injury report after being a full participant on Friday. He’s expected to play while being listed as questionable, source said.”

The Texans are reportedly open to trading Brandin Cooks prior to the NFL trade deadline. There are many teams interested in acquiring the wide receivers, such as the Giants, Rams, and Packers. There’s a good reason why: Cooks is still a good receiver who can still contribute for a contender this year. He’s having a bit of a down year in 2022, but a change of scenery should amplify his production again.

As for the Texans, expectations are still pretty low for this squad this year. They are still in the middle of a deep rebuild, and wins have come sparingly for this team. Trading a valuable asset for more draft picks seems like a sensible option for Houston.