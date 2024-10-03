Stefon Diggs will be going against his former team, the Buffalo Bills, in Week 5, and people have not forgotten his exit from the team. In his final season with the Bills, his usage dropped and he wasn't on the field as much, which most likely caused a rift between him and the team.
Since being traded to the Houston Texans, players and coaches have had nothing but good things to say about Diggs, including his quarterback, C.J. Stroud.
“I think he got a bad rap just by the media and by people,” Stroud said. “But he's been nothing but just amazing to this team and to his teammates. He's helped me out a ton. As you can see, we're clicking more and more every game. So, I'm very happy for him, and I'm glad that he's finally having fun playing the game and doing what he loves to do because he loves football a lot. So, just really, really happy to be part of his journey, and just being around him has been really awesome.”
Through four games, Diggs has 25 receptions for 233 yards and two touchdowns, and Stroud has done a good job of sharing the wealth between him and the other receivers, such as Nico Collins and Tank Dell.
Stefon Diggs is having fun on the Texans
Stefon Diggs has no complaints about the Texans, and he mentioned that he's having fun when talking to the media.
“I have a lot of fun,” Diggs said. “Obviously, when you go to a new team, this is my third time or second time going to a new team, you never know what to expect and what kind of guys you'll be around. Obviously, I do have a little bit of a rapport with C.J. prior to [the trade]. It's easy to get a bad rap.”
Head coach DeMeco Ryans has spoken highly about Diggs since he arrived in Houston, and he knows what makes him a good fit for the team.
“What makes Diggs a good fit is, first, he’s a smart player. He can play multiple positions so we’re able to move him around a lot to try to get him in favorable matchups. And he has some of the best hands that I've seen. He does a good job catching the ball but, just his ability to play multiple spots for us really opens the playbook up,” Ryans said.
Diggs will probably want to have a big game against his former team, but he'll probably do whatever has to do to win the game.