Stefon Diggs will be going against his former team, the Buffalo Bills, in Week 5, and people have not forgotten his exit from the team. In his final season with the Bills, his usage dropped and he wasn't on the field as much, which most likely caused a rift between him and the team.

Since being traded to the Houston Texans, players and coaches have had nothing but good things to say about Diggs, including his quarterback, C.J. Stroud.

“I think he got a bad rap just by the media and by people,” Stroud said. “But he's been nothing but just amazing to this team and to his teammates. He's helped me out a ton. As you can see, we're clicking more and more every game. So, I'm very happy for him, and I'm glad that he's finally having fun playing the game and doing what he loves to do because he loves football a lot. So, just really, really happy to be part of his journey, and just being around him has been really awesome.”

Through four games, Diggs has 25 receptions for 233 yards and two touchdowns, and Stroud has done a good job of sharing the wealth between him and the other receivers, such as Nico Collins and Tank Dell.

Stefon Diggs is having fun on the Texans

Stefon Diggs has no complaints about the Texans, and he mentioned that he's having fun when talking to the media.