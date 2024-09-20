The Houston Texans added Joe Mixon to their running back room after their surprise run to the playoffs last season. The running back shined in his first game with the Texans but got hurt on Sunday night against the Bears. Now, with Dameon Pierce out and Mixon doubtful, journeyman Cam Akers is likely to get the start against the Minnesota Vikings.

Akers was on the Vikings for part of 2023, playing six games and racking up 208 total yards. He is most well known for his time with the Rams, where he ran for 1,443 yards over four seasons and won the Super Bowl in 2022. The Texans picked him up as injury insurance, and here he is in Week 3.

The good news for the Texans is that Nico Collins was a full participant in Thursday's practice and has no game designation. The wide receiver has the most receiving yards in the league through two weeks and scored the lone touchdown of Sunday's game.

Mixon's ankle injury is concerning for the Texans, as they struggled to run the ball with Pierce last season. If Akers can hold his own, it will be very helpful. Expect him to do well, as he is familiar with the Shanahan scheme that offensive coordinator Bobby Slowick calls.

Texans' outlook with running back questions

The Texans had massive expectations this season. CJ Stroud and Will Anderson won their respective Rookie of the Year awards in a surprise playoff season. While the season is still young and they are 2-0, running back injuries could derail them. Stroud has a cabinet full of weapons on offense that should keep the offense diverse for a short period.

The AFC South should be a competitive division, but the Texans have opened up a decent lead so far. The Colts, Titans, and Jaguars are all 0-2 heading into Week 3. This is great news for Houston, as they can afford to lose a game without their star running back. They play the Minnesota Vikings on the road this week which will be a tough matchup.

Although they could lose to the Vikings, it is an out-of-conference game early in the season. This loss would not derail their entire season. It is not worth it to play Mixon in this game with this injury.

There have not been any fines given out because of the hip-drop tackle that injured Mixon. The Texans believe it was a hip-drop tackle and should have been penalized on the field. Despite that, nothing has come from the league on the matter.