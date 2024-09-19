Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud has started right where he left off in his Offensive Rookie of the Year campaign. The Texans (2-0) are playing great football on both sides, and Stroud has thrown for 494 yards in two games with zero interceptions. During Week 2's 19-13 win over the Chicago Bears, the 22-year-old quarterback was mic'd up, and his sheer determination as the Texans' franchise player was exclusively put on display.

Stroud approached Bears cornerback Jaylon Johnson with a clear message before play began.

“You ain't getting me! You ain't getting me!” Stroud said. This was mentioned on the Richard Sherman Podcast, per Ari Meirov on X, formerly Twitter on Wednesday.

Stroud's comment was in direct correlation to Johnson's previous appearance on Sherman's podcast, where he evidently spoke on how he intercepted a pass from Minnesota Vikings quarterback Josh Dobbs in 2023.

“Stop telling your secrets on Richard Sherman's podcast, dude,” Stroud said. “You ain't slick brother.”

The young QB does his homework. He is putting NFL defensive players on notice that he's looking for every advantage that he can get on his opponents to shred them downfield. The numbers weren't exactly eye-popping, as we can expect a better output from Stroud in future games, but his zero turnovers from the first two weeks are a clear indicator that he's prepared before he snaps the football.

Stroud and Bears No. 1 draft pick Caleb Williams dueled on Sunday Night Football in Week 2, where Stroud completely outclassed the rookie — who threw for 174 yards and two interceptions in his first taste of primetime action. If there's any further advice that Williams can accept from last season's best offensive rookie, it's this. Look for every weakness that the defense gives you. Simply study the tape.

C.J. Stroud has the Texans offense soaring despite limited numbers

After a better offensive performance against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 1, Stroud and the Texans totaled 310 yards against a stout Bears defense in Week 2. They will look to redeem themselves in a tougher matchup against the undefeated Minnesota Vikings on September 22, where Stroud will surely have another competitive edge somewhere in his bag.

His glaring stat lines should start coming back as the Texans continue what should be a memorable year in the AFC for them. Stroud completed 319-of-499 passes for 4,108 yards, 23 touchdowns, and five interceptions in 2023, and has some work to do if he wants to surpass that total again this season.