CJ Stroud and the Houston Texans got back in the win column by defeating the New Orleans Saints in Week 6. While Stroud threw his first interception at the NFL level in the win, his response should have Texans fans starting to believe.

Stroud was picked off by Zack Baun in the first quarter. It took him six weeks, but Stroud's no-interception streak has now come to an end. While he would've rather not thrown the pick, Stroud knew that it wasn't going to become a common occurrence against the Saints or anyone, via Brooks Kubena of the Houston Chronicle.

“They weren't going to get me again,” Stroud said.

The Texans quarterback went on to complete 13-of-27 passes for 199 yards, two touchdowns and one interception. While it wasn't Stroud's most explosive performance in the NFL, Houston still won 20-13. With their third win of the season, they've already matched their win total from last year.

To reach that milestone, the Texans have put their trust in CJ Stroud. In turn, the rookie quarterback has thrown for 1,660 yards, nine touchdowns and one interception. He has thrown for over 200 yards in every game except in Week 6.

Houston has to be happy that a down game for Stroud still resulted in a win. The rookie was able to make adjustments and ensured he didn't turn the ball over again. As they continue throughout their season, the Texans will be evaluating how Stroud handles the QB1 role. Even after having thrown an interception, Stroud seems to be checking all the boxes.