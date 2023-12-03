Houston Texans QB CJ Stroud shows that he never doubted his defense during crunch-time against the Denver Broncos

In a game that defied expectations and halted the Denver Broncos' impressive five-game winning streak, Houston Texans' quarterback CJ Stroud had nothing but high praise for his team's defense. The Texans, entering the matchup as underdogs against the red-hot Broncos, emerged victorious with a hard-fought 22-17 win.

Stroud, who is making a compelling case for Offensive Rookie of the Year (OROY), faced a formidable challenge against a Broncos team that had toppled formidable opponents in their recent winning streak. The Broncos' defense had proven to be a dominant force, securing victories against the Packers, Chiefs, Bills, and a commanding 29-12 win over the Browns in the previous week.

Speaking to Evan Washburn, Stroud expressed unwavering confidence in the Houston Texans' defense, stating, “I just know that they're gonna get the W for us.” This vote of confidence proved prophetic as the Texans' defense rose to the occasion, making a crucial stand on a potential game-winning drive led by Broncos' quarterback Russell Wilson.

The Broncos, with momentum from their recent successes, were poised to continue their winning streak and were considered favorites against the Texans. However, the Texans' defense had other plans. In a pivotal moment in the game, along with great playmaking from CJ Stroud, they thwarted Russell Wilson's efforts, preserving a 22-17 victory for the Texans.

The win not only showcased the resilience of the Texans but also demonstrated the impact of a well-performing defense. Despite the Broncos' offensive prowess and recent dominance, the Texans' defensive unit rose to the challenge, making key stops when it mattered most.

The victory against a team riding a five-game winning streak is a significant achievement for the Texans, who have faced challenges and adversity throughout the season. The Broncos' streak included victories over some of the league's top teams, making the Texans' triumph all the more impressive.

As CJ Stroud continues to shine in his rookie season, the team's collective effort, particularly the defensive stand against the Broncos, adds a positive chapter to their 2023 campaign. The win not only boosts the Texans morale – which was definitely low following a scary ankle injury to standout rookie WR Tank Dell early in the game – but also emphasizes the unpredictable nature of the NFL, where any team can emerge victorious on any given day, especially with a determined defense capable of making game-changing plays.