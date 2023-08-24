Although CJ Stroud has not exactly posted jaw-dropping statistics during his NFL preseason appearances, the Ohio State product is still impressing his coaches. Houston Texans defensive coordinator Matt Burke recently commented on Stroud's prowess at the QB position.

“He's a very accurate passer. Nuances are showing up,” Burke said about Stroud, via Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston. “There are a couple in practice where you're scratching your head (in reference to his impressive performance).”

Texans tight end Dalton Shultz has also been impressed by Stroud.

“I mean number one is a good arm. Number two is a good head,” Schultz said, via Wilson as well. “I mean, he's a smart decision maker. In the deep ball throws, he throws a lot of really, really accurate deep balls in my opinion. At the end of the day, he has the tools to put everyone in the right spot, as just a leadership guy.”

CJ Stroud heading into 2023

There is no guarantee that Stroud is going to win the Rookie of the Year. That said, he's certainly going to have a chance. The Texans believe in Stroud and it would not be surprising to see him perform especially well during his first season in the NFL. He has already demonstrated poise and enough talent to succeed, so the only question is if he can put it all together during the 2023 season in Houston.

The Texans may have trouble competing, but CJ Stroud could end up becoming a true star in the league.