CJ Stroud has finally gotten the hang of running the Houston Texans offense. They got their first win of the season in NFL Week 3 against the Jacksonville Jaguars. A lot of it had to do with their quarterback's efficiency all throughout the four quarters of the game. Stroud even joined an elite list of rookies that includes Cam Newton and Justin Herbert with his astounding feat.

After NFL Week 3, CJ Stroud notched 906 passing yards. This makes the Texans quarterback the third rookie in NFL history with at least 900 yards made on passes in their first three matchups. Only Cam Newton with 1,012 of them and Justin Herbert who scored 931 in 2020 made more in that same span of time, per Adam Schefter of ESPN.

This was in large part due to Stroud stepping up against Trevor Lawrence and braving the Jaguars secondary. He earned 20 completions on 30 attacks. His 280 total yards also were a big factor in earning the Texans 6.5 yards per play. Stroud also darted two touchdowns without having thrown an interception in the whole four quarters of the game.

He also rushed for a bit when the pocket when he could not find teammates off the pocket. This got him 14 rushing yards on three carries and a 4.7 average per attempt. All in all, the stat sheet may seem to point to a Jaguars domination but it was Stroud's efficiency on offense that spelled the difference for his team. Will they keep the momentum heading into NFL Week 4 against the Pittsburgh Steelers?