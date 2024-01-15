For Dalton Schultz, CJ Stroud's performance against the Browns proved why the Texans have the perfect leader at quarterback.

CJ Stroud has helped completely revitalize the Houston Texans into playoff contenders. After the Texans took down the Cleveland Browns on Super Wild Card Weekend, Dalton Schultz had nothing but love for his star quarterback Stroud.

Houston moved on in the playoffs with a 45-14 victory over Cleveland. Like he has been all season, Schultz said that Stroud was the perfect leader for the Texans, via SiriusXM NFL Radio.

“Great throws always by CJ. The guy is ice. He's nails. He's all the above,” Schultz said.

Schultz went on to say that he wasn't surprised to hear that Stroud became the youngest quarterback to win a playoff game in NFL history. The tight end has been impressed with Stroud's poise, both in his physical ability and ability to lead.

Stroud show

In the win over the Browns, Stroud completed 16-of-21 passes for 274 yards and three touchdowns. The quarterback found Schultz on a 37-yard pass just before halftime for his third passing touchdown before halftime. After the break, a pair of pick-sixes sealed the deal for Houston.

Dalton Schultz has been a key weapon for Stroud throughout his rookie season. In his debut in Houston, Schultz caught 59 passes for 635 yards and five touchdowns. He entered the postseason second on the team in receptions and third in both yardage and touchdowns.

Schultz and the Texans will need CJ Stroud to continue playing at the top of his game if they want to go on a lengthy playoff run. But after the rookie season Stroud has had, Schultz couldn't be more confident in his quarterback.