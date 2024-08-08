The Houston Texans took the NFL by storm in 2023. Rookie QB C.J. Stroud and first-year head coach DeMeco Ryans instantly changed the Texans into a dangerous team in the AFC South. Houston made a number of key additions this offseason, including Danielle Hunter and Stefon Diggs, who should help them make a deep playoff push in 2024.

Danielle Hunter recently appeared on Up & Adams with Kay Adams to talk Texans training camp. During the interview, he talked about the connection between CJ Stroud and Stefon Diggs.

“With the connection with Diggs and CJ, I think I seen something like that in the Pro Bowl, because I was watching them,” Hunter said. “We were going against them in the 7-on-7 deal, and they had like a good connection, so I was like oh wow, they seem to connect really well.”

Hunter, even before joining the Texans, and even before Diggs joined as well, says he noticed in the Pro Bowl a connection between Stroud and Diggs.

Hunter also talks about what has impressed him most about CJ Stroud facing him everyday in training camp.

“Him being able to focus down the field and one of the things I’m most impressed about him, is how he steps up in the pocket,” Hunter continued. “I don’t know if he has a third eye or something but he feels the rush coming and he’s able to step up making it that much harder for us to get to him.”

Danielle Hunter and Stefon Diggs go all the way back to their Vikings days together. They are finally reunited for the first time together in Houston.

Diggs should be a huge addition to the team's offense. He logged 1,183 receiving yards on the offensive side of the ball in 2023. The Texans have many mouths to feed on offense, which could make it difficult for opposing teams to gameplan against them.

Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans eases concerns about recent Danielle Hunter, Will Anderson Jr. injuries

Danielle Hunter is an awesome addition to an already good Texans defense.

Hunter will line up opposite of Will Anderson Jr. and create a monster pair of pass rushers for opposing QBs to worry about.

The Texans received an injury scare earlier this week, as neither player practiced on Monday due to injuries. However, Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans made sure to assure the media that both players aren't in any danger of missing time.

“Those guys will be fine,” Ryans confirmed, via Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2.

Since then, Danielle Hunter returned to practice on Tuesday but Will Anderson Jr. missed an additional practice.

Danielle hunter logged 16.5 sacks in 2023, so it is easy to get excited to imagine what he and Will Anderson Jr. can do on the same defensive line.

The Texans will suit up against the Steelers on Friday night at 7PM ET for their second preseason game of the year.