On Sunday, a fight broke out between players on the sideline of the Houston Texans training camp. How would first-year head coach DeMeco Ryans react? With anger? Frustration? Ready to hand out punishments?

“To see scuffling in training camp, I would say: finally,” Ryans told the media after the session, per NBC Sports. For the coach, it was a positive development, albeit probably not one he wants to see too often during practices.

“And of course, we want to be safe, we want to make sure we keep guys up…It’s not the worst thing to happen because it just shows that guys truly care about what they’re doing.”

For Ryans, seeing that display of passion was an encouraging sign from his team. It also points to an attitude the former San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator is trying to install on this Texans team.

“It’s going to get a little edgy, it’s going to get a little chippy — that’s how I want to play. Offensively, defensively, I want to play with an edge.” Ryans professed. Of course, that energy will need to be harnessed to a point. Surely Ryans won't be happy once the penalty flags start flying if his team is pushing the boundary of what's legal and what's not.

A new attitude can only help the Texans, a franchise that has been directionless for several seasons. The team has cycled through four different head coaches in three seasons, resulting in a record of 11-38-1.

Ryans was brought in to overhaul the team's culture. If that rubs some players the wrong way, well, Ryans doesn't seem to mind.