The new-look Houston Texans have their sights set on making a big leap in 2023 as they face one of the NFL's easiest schedules. Below, we continue our NFL odds series with an over/under win total prediction for the Houston Texans.

Plagued by an uninspiring coaching staff, a brutal schedule, porous play under center, an awful interior offensive line, and a dreadful run defense, the Texans finished with another disappointing season in 2022.

Offensive coordinator Pep Hamilton, quarterback Davis Mills, and the interior offensive line really held back the offense, which produced the eighth-fewest passing yards and the second-most interceptions in the league. Houston finished in the middle of the pack in sacks allowed, thanks to the strong pass protection from bookend tackles in Laremy Tunsil and Tytus Howard.

Rookie fourth-round pick Dameon Pierce was one of the few bright spots of the team, but the Texans still rushed for the second-fewest yards and second-fewest touchdowns in the NFL because of the struggles from the interior up front.

Relative to the rest of the league, the Texans were much more susceptible to the run than the pass, as they yielded the most rushing yards in the NFL and the 11th-fewest passing yards and tied the Jets for the fewest passing TDs allowed. Houston also finished in the middle of the pack in the sack department and tied for seventh in interceptions.

But this is a much different team with a much different outlook in 2023. But with so many new pieces, including a first-year head coach, first-year offensive coordinator, and a rookie quarterback in CJ Stroud, can the Texans potentially emerge as a playoff contender out of the AFC South? Without further ado, let's take a look at the Texans' over/under odds.

Over 6.5 Wins: +110

Under 6.5 Wins: -134

Why Houston Could Hit The Under

The future looks bright with rookie quarterback CJ Stroud atop the Texans' depth chart, but there's bound to be some inevitable growing pains, especially with a first-year OC in Bobby Slowik and an underwhelming WR corps.

One of the leading contenders for the Offensive Rookie of the Year, CJ Stroud is pro-ready with the desired size, arm strength, pocket movement, and pinpoint ball placement to be a true franchise quarterback. Despite some of the pre-draft narratives that were pushed regarding Stroud, he has an impressive football IQ and a massive catalog of accurate passes under pressure. He also has a real shot to deliver on some of the Texans' intriguing season specials.

But he's still a rookie quarterback with an unproven receiving corps. How quickly they develop and build chemistry will have a considerable impact on the Texans' over/under win total.

John Metchie recently suffered a hamstring strain after fully recovering from his battle with acute promyelocytic leukemia, but he's fully expected to be ready for the start of training camp. A versatile, instinctive receiver and proficient route-runner, Metchie is a naturally gifted separator who still has a real chance to emerge as the top target for CJ Stroud. But there's still a chance he's limited as he returns to the field after a year and a half absence.

Robert Woods is coming off a very disappointing season with the Titans, but he's very confident in a comeback season with the Texans after signing a two-year, $15.3 million deal and fully recovering from his 2021 ACL tear. Meanwhile, Nico Collins, a former 2021 third-round pick, seems to be entering a make-or-break third season after hauling in just 70 of 126 targets for 927 yards and three touchdowns through his first two injury-plagued seasons.

Third-round rookie receiver Tank Dell, who CJ Stroud actually recruited to stay in Houston, could also earn a prominent role quickly, thanks to his smooth route running and exceptional vertical quickness and body control. Veteran Noah Brown and rookie Xavier Hutchinson will also compete for snaps toward the bottom of the WR depth chart.

The interior of the offensive line and linebacker group will also impact the Texans' over/under pick.

Why Houston Could Hit The Over

With a far more favorable schedule this year, it's easy to see why we're expecting big things from this team in the Texans' game-by-game predictions. Even when we account for a few daunting challenges early on in the season and down the stretch in December, it's hard not to like the over for the Texans' over/under odds.

Dameon Pierce burst onto the scene with a terrific rookie campaign, rushing for 939 yards and four scores on 220 carries (4.3 YPC) through 13 games before suffering a season-ending ankle injury.

Transitioning to more of an outside zone scheme could lead to a massive breakout season from Pierce if rookie center Juice Scruggs and second-year guard Kenyon Green can show significant progress from what we saw at center and left guard last year. The arrival of standout right guard Shaq Mason will certainly help provide some leadership up front. Devin Singletary should also provide plenty of juice in a complimentary role, and he's a colossal upgrade over Rex Burkhead.

And while the receiver room doesn't have many proven playmakers, John Metchie, Nico Collins, and Tank Dell each present big potential (and tons of value in best ball tournaments). One of this year's top free agents, tight end Dalton Schultz is also an impressive run blocker and a very reliable, chain-moving target in the passing game.

And the defense is starting to come together after massive investments made in the trenches.

The favorite to be the Defensive Rookie of the Year, Will Anderson should be able to utilize his length and strength often as a wide-nine technique to overcome his deficiencies and maximize his immense potential. A wrecking ball as a run defender with eye-popping production as a pass rusher, Anderson will be a cornerstone for the Texans' defense.

The arrival of Sheldon Rankins, along with Maliek Collins' contract extension were quietly two of the best moves of the Texans' offseason and could play a role in the Texans' over/under pick.

Anderson and Rankins, along with linebacker Denzel Perryman, and safety Jimmie Ward will be complete game-changers in overhauling the Texans' dreadful run defense from last year. Collectively, they'll play a significant role in the Texans' over/under win total, as that was a key weakness of the Texans' roster.

But the biggest strength on the Texans' roster is the secondary. Ward and Jalen Pitre form a versatile and dynamic duo at safety that's going to be fun to watch. Steven Nelson quietly had a strong first season in Houston, and the Texans have some strong depth with the addition of Shaquill Giffin and the return of Desmond King and Tavierre Thomas, two of the better slot corners in the league. And if last year's No. 3 overall pick Derek Stingley Jr. can stay healthy, he has the potential to be one of the NFL's top 2023 breakout stars in DeMeco Ryans' defense.

Final Texans Over/Under Prediction & Pick

With a much-improved coaching staff and a far better roster, paired with a very favorable schedule in a weak division, the Texans are well-equipped to overcome the obstacles on their schedule and emerge as a sneaky playoff contender. It's a very safe bet to take the over on the Texans' over/under prediction.

Final Texans Over/Under Pick & Prediction: Over 6.5 Wins: +110