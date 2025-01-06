After a disastrous tenure with the Baltimore Ravens, wide receiver Diontae Johnson was claimed by the Houston Texans. In Week 18 he was finally able to make his Texans debut as they defeated the Tennessee Titans 23-14.

Johnson caught an underwhelming two passes for 12 yards. However, he tied for second on the team with four targets. Head coach DeMeco Ryans liked what he saw from Johnson and thinks he's in a good spot as Houston prepares for the postseason, via Aaron Wilson of KPRC2.

“Diontae has done a really nice job since he's been here. He's catching up to speed really well,” Ryans said. “He had a really good week of practice and made a nice play today for us. Tried to get it to him a few other times but it didn't work out. I'm encouraged.”

With both Stefon Diggs and Tank Dell suffering season-ending injuries, the Texans were in desperate need of wide receiver help. Alongside the return of Nico Collins, who missed time with an injury of his own, Houston decided to take a chance on Johnson.

The Ravens acquired him in a trade with the Carolina Panthers. However, from the get go both sides didn't see eye-to-eye. Baltimore ultimately suspended him after he refused to enter a game. Their partnership ended in a whimper, as Johnson caught just one pass for six yards in Baltimore.

However, the Texans were willing to look past that debacle. After all, Johnson has averaged a solid 11.2 yards per reception throughout his career. He was a Pro Bowler in 2021 and has made 422 receptions for 4,726 yards and 28 touchdowns over his six-year career.

With the Texans already clinching the AFC South, Week 18 was more of a tune up than anything else. Still, it gave Ryans an opportunity to see Diontae Johnson in action. When CJ Stroud steps on the field during the postseason, Ryans is hopeful Johnson can be a trusted receiver for him.