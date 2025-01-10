The Houston Texans are giving wide receiver Diontae Johnson a fresh start, and they’re banking on him making an impact in their AFC wild-card matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers on Saturday. Claimed off waivers from the Baltimore Ravens, Johnson is settling into his third team this season and looking to prove he still has what it takes to succeed in the NFL.

Johnson made a modest debut with the Texans in last week’s win over the Tennessee Titans, catching two passes for 12 yards and returning one punt. While his initial stats didn’t jump off the page, head coach DeMeco Ryans is optimistic about what he can bring to the team, particularly with standout receiver Tank Dell sidelined for the season.

“With Diontae, I was really impressed with this last week of practice,” Ryans said. “The skillset, the talent is there—it’s just a matter of him integrating into our offense. He’s a talented player who has made a ton of plays in this league, and I’m excited to see that come to life on gamedays.”

Expand Tweet

Diontae Johnson has had a unique season, looks to help lead the Texans to a Super Bowl

Johnson’s journey to Houston hasn’t been without its challenges. After starting the season with the Carolina Panthers, where he led the team in receiving before being traded to the Ravens, his stint in Baltimore quickly soured. Frustrated with his role, Johnson was suspended for refusing to enter a game and later released. However, Johnson has been quick to embrace the opportunity in Houston.

“I’m going to leave that in the past. Fresh start here,” Johnson said. “I’m trying to win games and go far in the playoffs. I see myself fitting in real well. Knowing [quarterback] C.J. [Stroud] and being in the offense with him is just a blessing.”

Stroud echoed the sentiment, praising Johnson’s route-running abilities and quick acclimation to the team. “He’s a really skilled route runner and catches the ball really easy,” Stroud said. “I think he’ll do just fine here, and I’m excited to build that connection.”

Texans offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik highlighted Johnson’s separation ability as a key asset. “He’s savvy, explosive, quick, and has great acceleration. He’s done a great job so far, and it’s exciting to see how he’ll continue to contribute,” Slowik said.

With a clean slate and a chance to contribute to a playoff-bound team, Johnson views this as an audition for his future. “I’m blessed to be here, excited, and looking forward to making my mark in the playoffs,” he said. As the Texans prepare for the Chargers, they hope Johnson’s addition will bolster their offense and provide a spark for a postseason run.