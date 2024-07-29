The 2024 NFL season is set to begin in September and training camps have kicked off across the league. Unfortunately, the Houston Texans got some bad news on Monday as veteran defensive end Denico Autry is suspended for six games due to violating the NFL's PED policy, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

‘Texans DE Denico Autry is being suspended 6 games for violating NFL policy against performance enhancing drugs.'

Autry released a statement right after: “Over the course of my ten-year NFL career, I have never engaged in the use of performance enhancing drugs. Over that period, I have been subject to countless tests, none of which have ever returned a positive result. I was therefore, stunned this offseason when I learned that one of the tests returned a positive result.”

Autry went to to say more, insisting he had no intentions and awareness of the substance: “I want to be clear, at no time did I know or even suspect that this medication contained a banned substance.”

Nonetheless, Autry is now suspended for six games in a blow to the Texans defense.

Texans defensive line takes a hit

Autry signed with the Texans in the offseason to a two-year deal worth $21.5 million and was expected to be a big boost to the defensive line.

Autry began his NFL career with the Oakland Raiders and then spent a couple of years with both the Indianapolis Colts and Tennessee Titans. In 2023, Autry posted a career high with 11.5 sacks for the Titans along with 50 combined tackles.

So, there were high hopes for Autry, especially after they signed him to a two-year deal worth over $20 million.

The Texans are expected to be a playoff team once again, especially with key additions including Danielle Hunter, Azeez Al-Shaair, Jeff Okudah, Dalton Schultz, Joe Mixon and Stefon Diggs.

Autry was also expected to play a key role, but the Texans will have to wait six weeks to see him in action.