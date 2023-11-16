The Houston Texans will be without linebacker Denzel Perryman for two games, not three, as originally announced by the NFL, after an appeal.

Perryman was handed a three-game suspension by the NFL for repeated violations of playing rules put in place to protect fellow players. That suspension has been reduced to two games upon an appeal by Perryman, per the Houston Chronicle's Jonathan Alexander.

The former Miami Hurricane will be forced to sit out Week 11's matchup against the Arizona Cardinals, as well as Week 12's tilt versus the Jacksonville Jaguars. Perryman will be eligible to return in Week 13 to face the Denver Broncos.

In the fourth quarter of the Texans' Week 10 win over the Cincinnati Bengals, Perryman was flagged for lowering his head and delivering a forcible blow to WR Ja'Marr Chase's head/neck area. It was Perryman's seventh use of helmet foul in his NFL career.

Losing Perryman will be a blow to the team's up-and-down defensive unit. The 5-4 second-place Texans have given up 64 points in the last two weeks.

Perryman-less against Cardinals, Jaguars

A home game against the 2-8 Cardinals might sound like a cake walk. But Arizona got a boost last week, when franchise quarterback Kyler Murray returned to the lineup for the first time since tearing his ACL last season.

The Cardinals are 1-8 when starting either Joshua Dobbs or Clayton Tune. They are a perfect 1-0 with Murray under center.

Week 12's game against the Jaguars will carry major implications as well. Just one game separates the AFC South-leading Jags (6-3) from the Texans. It's also worth noting that the Texans (+25) have a better point differential than Jacksonville (+6).

DeMeco Ryans will have to hope his defense can tread water and keep the C.J.Stroud-led offense in games for the next two weeks before Perryman is able to return. Judging by how Stroud's season is going so far, shouldn't be a problem.