Houston Texans quarterback CJ Stroud is looking to fully break out of his funk in time for the playoffs, but it will be harder to do so without one of his most experienced offensive linemen on the field. Right guard Shaq Mason, who missed the last two regular season games with a knee injury, is unavailable for Saturday's AFC Wild Card game versus the Los Angeles Chargers, per Pro Football Talk's Charean Williams.

Considering the Texans are basically limping into the playoffs, the two-time Super Bowl champion's inactive designation is rough news. Mason's production during the 2024-25 campaign left plenty to be desired, as his 62.3 Pro Football Focus grade illustrates, but he could at least offer a veteran presence in the trenches. Although O-Line uncertainty is always distressing, it is extremely unsettling during the postseason.

Texans are just looking to outlast the Chargers

Stroud and a much-diminished offense must figure out how to withstand the hard-hitting Chargers this weekend. The home crowd will provide some assistance, but good old fashioned execution is needed to prevail against a savvy head coach like Jim Harbaugh. Houston has the benefit of using last year's positive playoff trip as a frame of reference. Conversely, LA's last postseason memory is downright bleak, courtesy of a historic collapse against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Ultimately, though, the past should not determine the outcome of this must-win battle. Stroud has to get rid of the football quickly and find a way to stay on his feet. Excluding a truncated outing in last Sunday's win over the Tennessee Titans, the 2023 Pro Bowler has been sacked a total of 11 times in his last three full games. If he can slightly improve on that pace, it could make a noticeable difference in the Texans' offensive output.

The onus is not all on Stroud, however. Running back Joe Mixon must take advantage of a recently thinner workload (14 carries combined in last two weeks) and find new life in NRG Stadium. Head coach DeMeco Ryans also needs to have his defense ready to go versus Justin Herbert and company. This opening playoff matchup might not be the prettiest, but that could work in Houston's favor.

In a season bogged down by injuries and regression, an ugly win will suffice. Expect Shaq Mason to lend his wisdom from the sidelines when necessary.