The Houston Texans signed a formidable backup to rookie C.J. Stroud with the addition of former Jacksonville Jaguars QB and USFL standout, EJ Perry.

Perry dominated for the Michigan Panthers in the USFL after spending the 2022 NFL season on the Jags. He threw for 370 yards in his final contest this spring, catching the attention of the Texans and earning a preseason contract, per ESPN's Adam Schefter. He had previously signed with Houston in March before getting released to play in the USFL.

Perry graduated from Brown University in 2022, where he finished no. 2 on the school's total offense leaderboard in just two seasons of action. He had previously transferred after spending the first two years of his career at Boston College and didn't receive enough playing time.

He was named the offensive MVP of the East-West Shrine game after throwing for over 240 yards and three touchdowns in the spring, and narrowly missed being selected in the NFL Draft. He will now get another chance in the league with his new stint at Houston's camp.

The Texans collected a win in their first preseason contest, defeating the Patriots by a score of 20-9. Stroud only played two series, and struggled in his limited debut. He went 2-for-4, throwing for just 13 yards and an interception.

Perry will join a coalition of QBs that backup Stroud, including last year's starter Davis Mills and veteran Case Keenum. He will have a chance to prove himself in the last few weeks of the preseason, and earn a spot on the roster or the practice squad