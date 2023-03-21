Dan Fappiano is a Connecticut based sports journalist and a graduate of both Tunxis Community College and Central Connecticut State University. Dan has spent time covering high school and professional sports in both the print and online medium. He hopes to see his beloved Chicago Bears win a Super Bowl someday.

The Houston Texans have kept busy this offseason, completely revamping their roster following their recent string of failure. The Texans are now on the verge of another addition to their defense with a former Pro Bowl linebacker.

Houston is expected to sign linebacker Cory Littleton, via Aaron Wilson of KPRC2. The deal is still pending a physical and the financials are not yet known, but Littleton will be signing a one-year contract with the Texans. Both sides appear to just be hammering out the details.

Littleton spent this past season with the Carolina Panthers, appearing in 15 games and starting seven. He racked up 47 sacks, two quarterback hits and two passes defended. It was a bit of a down year for the linebacker.

Before joining Carolina, Littleton spent two years with the Las Vegas Raiders after playing the first four years of his NFL career with the Los Angeles Rams. Overall, Littleton has 110 games and 71 starts of experience at the NFL level. He has made 542 tackles, 9.5 sacks and six interceptions.

Back in 2018 – when he was still with the Rams – Cory Littleton was voted to his first Pro Bowl. He was named a Second Team All-Pro after racking up 125 tackles, four sacks and three interceptions. His sacks and interceptions were both career-highs. Littleton set his career high in tackles (134) the very next season.

Houston could use all the help they can get defensively. The Texans ranked 30th in total defense, allowing 375.9 yards per game. With the defensive-minded DeMeco Ryans now the Texans’ head coach, he’ll be looking to whip Houston’s unit into shape.

As Ryans steps into that role, he is expected to have Littleton to work with at linebacker. The Texans will be hoping Littleton returns to his ferocious tackling ways.