My name is Owen Crisafulli, and I recently received my Masters in Business Administration from Nichols College. Previously, I obtained my Bachelor's degree in Sport Management, and for awhile I ran my own sports website. Sports are my passion, and I thoroughly enjoy writing about my thoughts and opinions that are related to the game. I have been a lifelong fan of the major professional teams in Boston, and love discussing all topics surrounding those teams.

Laremy Tunsil found himself involved in trade rumors with the Houston Texans early on this offseason, and realistically speaking, why wouldn’t he be? The Texans are rebuilding, and Tunsil could help a playoff contender out considering his status as one of the best left tackles in the game. Instead, he signed a massive three-year, $75 million extension to stick around in Houston on Sunday morning.

Even with Houston falling apart, Tunsil has managed to take a star turn during his first four seasons with the team. He’s made it to the Pro Bowl in three of the last four seasons, and his strong play has been one of the lone bright spots in recent years for Texans fans. For that reason, those same Texans fans were surely pumped to see Tunsil’s immediate reaction to his new deal on Twitter.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

With Houston likely looking to take a quarterback in the upcoming 2023 NFL Draft, having Laremy Tunsil around to protect their blindside will be huge. Tunsil is a solid pass protector to give a young quarterback, and while the Texans may be short on talent at other positions, it looks like they won’t have to worry about having a bad left tackle for the next few seasons.

After some truly awful down seasons for the Texans, things may finally be looking up for them. Of course, the draft will play a huge role in determining whether or not the future of this team is in good hands, but extending one of the top tackles in the game in Tunsil surely helps. He’s pumped, the fans are pumped, and now it’s time for the franchise to make the right call with the second overall pick in the draft next month.