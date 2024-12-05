The Houston Texans are making sure they take care of the young talent on their team for the foreseeable future, and that includes Brevin Jordan. The Texans announced that they signed Jordan to a one-year extension, as he was set to have a big season but tore his ACL in Week 2 against the Chicago Bears.

Jordan was selected in the fifth round of the 2021 NFL Draft and was in the final year of his rookie contract. In 2023, the tight end played in 14 games and had 17 receptions for 219 yards with two touchdowns. For his career, he has 53 receptions for 532 yards and five touchdowns.

Hopefully, Jordan can make a full recovery sometime during next season, and he can have a big impact on a team that already has an explosive offense and is looking to make a deep playoff push.

Texans looking to find a bigger spark on offense

Though the Texans have an explosive offense, over the past few weeks it hasn't been very consistent. It has gotten to the point where fans have started to talk about moving on from offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik. It doesn't look like Slowik will be going anywhere since Texans general manager Nick Caserio stood up for the coordinator recently.

“Nick Caserio said ‘absolutely not' in terms of changing offensive play callers. Said Bobby Slowik is a ‘great coach,'” Texans reporter DJ Bien-Aime said on X, formerly Twitter.

Slowik was just receiving praise last season for what he was able to do with the Texans' offense and turning C.J. Stroud into one of the better quarterbacks in just his first year in the league. Throughout this season, the Texans have dealt with injuries to some of their key skill players on offense, which may be a good reason for their inconsistency.

As the season gets down to the final stretch, it will be important for them to get back into the rhythm they were in earlier in the year.