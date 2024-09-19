The Houston Texans have high hopes for the 2024 season. After winning Offensive Rookie of the Year last season, quarterback CJ Stroud has picked up where he left off. And the second-year passer has a new weapon in the arsenal after the Texans landed wideout Stefon Diggs in a trade with the Buffalo Bills. The team is off to a 2-0 start and sits atop the AFC South. However, the injuries in Houston are starting to pile up after just two weeks of play.

The Texans lost fourth-year tight end Brevin Jordan to a torn ACL following the team’s 19-13 Week Two win over the Chicago Bears. Houston moved Jordan to the IR, ending his season. The loss has hit the organization hard. “If you want to talk about the heartbeat of this team, it’s just who he is. Somebody who loves hard and he loves everyone in this building,” Stroud said of Jordan, per NFL insider Jordan Schultz on X.

Texans coach DeMeco Ryans also weighed in. “It’s really heartbreaking losing Brevin… [he] was on his way to a breakout year. I feel sorry for Brevin and the injury. Any time these guys go through these injuries, it’s always tough,” Ryans said, according to KPRC 2 reporter Aaron Wilson.

The Texans lost Tight End Brevin Jordan for the season

The Texans are also dealing with an injury to running back Joe Mixon, who the team landed in a trade with the Cincinnati Bengals in the offseason. Mixon looked to add some balance to a pass-heavy Houston offense. The eight-year pro got off to an excellent start in Week One, racking up 178 total yards and a rushing touchdown in the Texans 29-27 victory over the Indianapolis Colts. Unfortunately, he was forced to leave the team’s Week Two matchup with the Bears in the third quarter with a high ankle sprain, putting his Week Three availability in question.

The team’s leading receiver Nico Collins also missed practice as he deals with hip and foot injuries. Fortunately for the Texans, it appears Stroud’s favorite target will suit up in Week Three. Last Sunday he had a team-high eight receptions for 135 yards and a score.

As for Jordan, he seems to be taking his season-ending injury in stride. “It’s what we do. We modern day gladiators. I played the whole game, not knowing which play or when, but with a torn ACL and didn’t even know until the next day. I love this football [s**t] so much bro. Everything about it. And I’m looking forward to coming back better [than] ever,” Jordan wrote on X.