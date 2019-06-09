Despite reports to the contrary, the Houston Texans haven’t already zeroed in on a replacement for ousted general manager Brian Gaine. In fact, the team has already been in the process of conducting interviews with potential hires. On Saturday, for instance, the Texans met with former Cleveland Browns general manager Ray Farmer, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

Farmer was the Browns’ general manager in 2014 and 2015. He was hired as Cleveland’s assistant general manager one year earlier, when he left the Kansas City Chiefs after spending seven seasons as the team’s director of pro personnel. Farmer got his front office beginnings in the NFL as a scout with the Atlanta Falcons in 2002. He’s been out of football for the past four seasons.

The Texans relieved Gaine of his duties on Friday. He signed a five-year deal with Houston in January 2018 following longtime general manager Rick Smith taking a leave of absence. In a statement, owner Bob McNair thanked Gaine for his service, acknowledging the awkward timing of his ouster while insisting the team came to the decision after much deliberation.

During his lone season as the Texans’ prime decision-maker, they went 11-5 and won the AFC South before losing to the Indianapolis Colts at home in the first round of the playoffs. However, many have criticized Houston’s reluctance to take advantage of star quarterback DeShaun Watson playing on a rookie contract, insisting the Texans should have made the type of aggressive win-now moves both this offseason and last that are normally reserved for Super Bowl contenders.

Prior reporting indicated Houston had eyes for New England Patriots general manager Nick Caserio.