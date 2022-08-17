Texans’ plan on 2022 NFL season breakout candidate will get Houston fans hyped up

The Houston Texans are not expected to be a serious contender for the AFC title, let alone for a Super Bowl ring in the 2022 NFL season. However, that doesn’t mean that they are not going to attract attention, with a number of intriguing players on their roster who could come out of nowhere and put together a stunning season. Among those with such promise is second-year wide receiver Nico Collins, who appears to have impressed Houston enough for the team to give him an expanded role on offense in 2022.

Via John Crumpler of The Texans Wire: “Pep Hamilton further elaborated on Nico Collins that ‘We should be able to feature Nico in situations where it’s man coverage, where he can use his body his size, his God-given ability to make plays.’ He’ll have an important role in the offense.”

The 6-4 Nico Collins has the physical tools to make things happen downfield and he showed some of that in his rookie season. In 2021, Collins had 446 receiving yards and a touchdown on 33 catches and 60 targets. He certainly should improve on that, but it’s also worth noting that the Texans had plenty of issues on and off the field last year, making for a far less ideal environment for an NFL newbie like Collins and quarterback Davis Mills, who was forced into a starting role.

Just like Collins, many are expecting Mills to take a step forward in his second year in the NFL. Collins doesn’t have much competition for target share in Houston, with Brandin Cooks likely as the only one in front of him in the pecking order for opportunities in the Texans’ passing attack that ranked just 29th in 2021 with only 194.4 yards per contest. During the same season, Collins had a 12.2 target share percentage, the second-highest on the team and behind Cooks’ lion’s share of 29.43 percent. That could easily flip this coming season, especially if Collins manages to ball out in the early goings.

Collins, who was taken by the Texans in the third round (89th overall) in the 2021 NFL Draft, will look to just that when Houston kicks off its 2022 NFL season on Sep. 11 aginst the Indianapolis Colts at home.