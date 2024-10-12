Houston Texans running back Joe Mixon is expected to play in the team’s Week 6 matchup against the New England Patriots, according to NFL Insider Jordan Schultz. Mixon, who was listed as questionable on the injury report, missed practice on Wednesday and was limited on Thursday and Friday.

Mixon last played in the Texans' 19-13 win over the Chicago Bears in Week 2. His return is especially important for Houston, as the team will be without wide receivers Nico Collins, who is on injured reserve, and Robert Woods, sidelined with a foot injury.

Joe Mixon expected to play in Texans Week 6 matchup against Patriots

With two key receivers out, the Texans will likely lean on Mixon to provide a spark for their offense as they face a Patriots team looking to bounce back after an abysmal 1-4 start. Mixon’s presence will be vital as Houston aims to continue building momentum in the second half of the season.