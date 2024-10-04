The Houston Texans have been without Joe Mixon since Week 2 with an ankle injury. He has been out of practice each day this week ahead of their matchup with the Buffalo Bills. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported that Mixon is unlikely to play in Week 5.

“Texans RB Joe Mixon, who missed both practices thus far this week, is not expected to play Sunday,” Rapoport posted on social media. “That means the duo of Cam Akers (4.1 yards per rush) and Dare Ogunbowale (game-winning TD) once again.”

The Bills were gashed on the ground by Derrick Henry and Lamar Jackson in their Week 4 game. Expect Akers and Ogunbowale to get plenty of touches in this matchup. Taron Johnson returned to practice for Buffalo, giving their secondary a boost heading into the game.

In Mixon's absence, Nico Collins has blossomed into a star. He had 12 catches for 151 yards and a touchdown in their win over the Jaguars last week. They barely beat the 0-4 Jags and will have to step up their performance to beat the Bills.

Texans need the run game to take a step up

Last year, the Texans were one of the worst running teams in the league. Dameon Pierce did not thrive in the new Shananan-tree system and they needed a new running back. They traded for Mixon from the Bengals to put their offense on another level. It worked in Week 1, as they scored 29 points in a win over the Colts.

Ogumbowale and Akers were solid against the Jaguars and have the opportunity to dominate against the Bills. The Jaguars did not commit to the run in their game against the Bills and got burned. The Ravens committed to the run and slaughtered Buffalo in primetime. Even without their star back, Houston must run the ball to win this game.