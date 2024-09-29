The Houston Texans will be looking to get back on track after suffering an upset loss at the hands of the Minnesota Vikings in Week 3, and the good news is that they have a Week 4 contest against the winless Jacksonville Jaguars on their slate. The bad news is that they could be without star running back Joe Mixon for the second straight week.

Mixon picked up an ankle injury back in the Texans Week 2 win over the Chicago Bears, and while he was able to finish that game out, he didn't suit up against the Vikings. While Mixon is considered a game-time decision for this contest against the Jaguars, he reportedly is facing an “uphill climb” in his efforts to play in this one.

Via Ian Rapoport:

“Texans RB Joe Mixon, who returned to practice on Friday and is listed as questionable, is considered a game-time decision, source said. Mixon (ankle) has worked hard to be back and even though it seems to be an uphill climb to play, he hasn't given up trying. He'll test it out.”

Texans preparing to be without Joe Mixon once again

While Mixon labored through the Texans Week 2 action, he enjoyed a strong start to his career with his new squad back in Week 1 when he racked up 178 total yards and a touchdown against the Indianapolis Colts. Houston has a plethora of weapons on offense, but if Mixon can continue to produce at that incredibly high level, that makes them an even tougher team to beat.

If Mixon cannot go, that means Cam Akers would get the nod as the team's starting running back for the second straight week, as Dameon Pierce has also already been ruled out for this game with a hamstring injury. There's still a shot Mixon can play, but it doesn't sound very likely, although it will be worth checking in to see the team's final injury report to confirm the talented running back's status.