The Houston Texans have a complete squad that seems ready to surpass the high expectations set on them. Bobby Slowik is going to have multiple ways to run his offense too. Not only does he have an insanely talented Year 2 quarterback in CJ Stroud, but the offensive coordinator will also get the luxury of having a rusher with Super Bowl experience. How has Joe Mixon been doing since his injury?

Bobby Slowik and the Texans are still obviously being cautious with Joe Mixon after his injury. They are likely not going to play him alongside CJ Stroud in their final NFL Preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams. However, this does not mean that the Pro Bowler is not ready to get on the field. In fact, he stated that he is very hyped up about getting back to playing. He does have a concern when it comes to the climate despite this, via Aaron Wilson of KRPC.

“Man, I feel good. Only thing is getting used to this heat. It’s hard getting used to that. But, other than that, man, getting my legs up under me and able to get that chemistry with the O-line and receivers and obviously C.J., Man I feel great. I’ve been practicing for the last about, what two weeks? And even before then, running a lot is just obviously getting into that football shape is a little different, man,” he said.

Texans OC shows adoration for Joe Mixon after injury recovery

Mixon just got off from a quad injury recovery program. Most players would feel the nagging pain of playing but the Texans running back is not like the rest. Despite missing a large chunk of training camp, he is still very enthusiastic when it comes to playing. In fact, Coach Slowik had nothing but praise for him because of how versatile he was despite facing the injury.

“He would love to be used as a passing threat, he would love to be a protector. He would love it when he carries the rock and loves it when he’s a decoy. I mean, he just loves all of it. He’s been an absolute joy in every regard to coach. He’s a really fun personality,” the Texans offensive coordinator said.

The Texans have a rusher with a passionate mind and heart. If they use Mixon right, the second year of a supposed rebuild could be when they finally win the Super Bowl.