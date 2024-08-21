The Houston Texans are suddenly one of the “it” teams in the NFL. QB CJ Stroud and head coach DeMeco Ryans were able to turn the franchise around in a hurry in 2023. This has led to a ton of excitement around the Texans heading into 2024. It appears that Houston should have the services of their lead running back to start the regular season.

Texans RB Joe Mixon had a couple of good runs in start team drills at today's practice, per Jonathan Alexander of the Houston Chronicle. Alexander believes that Mixon looks close to being back to full health, if he isn't already fully healthy.

It is good to hear that Mixon is on the road to recovery. Mixon has not been dealt a serious injury since 2022 when he had a concussion. It would have been disappointing for him to have one now. Especially so close to the regular season.

Mixon was an excellent addition earlier this offseason. The Cincinnati Bengals intended to cut Mixon ahead of free agency. However, the Texans swooped in and offered to send a late-round draft pick to acquire Mixon via trade instead.

Mixon was an effective runner throughout his time with the Cincinnati Bengals. In 2023, Mixon rushed for 1,034 yards and nine touchdowns at 4.0 yards per carry. He is also a reliable contributor in the passing game, adding 376 receiving yards and three touchdowns in 2023.

Joe Mixon is slated to become the main running back in Houston's rotation with Dameon Pierce and Dare Ogunbowale.

Joe Mixon, Stefon Diggs highlight biggest additions to an already potent Texans offense

The Houston Texans made a concerted effort to add established talent to complement their young stars. This was especially true on the offensive side of the ball, but the defense got some love too.

We've already talked about Joe Mixon, who the Texans acquired for cheap via trade. He adds some veteran presence and a high floor of production for the Texans.

Perhaps the bigger addition on offense was the trade for former Vikings and Bills star wide receiver Stefon Diggs. Diggs is a shift receiver who can be lethal as a deep threat. Adding Stefon Diggs to a wide receiver room that already features Nico Collins and Tank Dell instantly gives Houston one of the best trios in the game.

In 2023, Stefon Diggs went for 1,183 receiving yards and eight touchdowns with an average of 11.1 yards per reception. These numbers by themselves are solid, but they were lows for Diggs since being in Buffalo. Hopefully the change of scenery will do Diggs well and he could become even more productive in 2024.

Finally, let's touch on one key defensive addition. Danielle Hunter signed with the Texans in free agency to give Houston a solid pass rusher opposite of Will Anderson Jr.

Hunter made a splash in 2023 racking up 16.5 sacks in Minnesota. Putting him on the same d-line as Anderson Jr. could create some serious problems for opposing offenses.

We can't wait to see the Texans back on the gridiron in just a couple of weeks!