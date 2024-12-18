The Houston Texans haven't had the strongest follow up to their breakout 2023 campaign, but they still have done enough to clinch the AFC South, with their 20-12 victory over the Miami Dolphins in Week 15 doing the trick. Now, the Texans can fight for better seeding over their final three games, and it looks like their protection unit for star quarterback C.J. Stroud is set to get a boost.

The biggest difference between the 2023 Texans and the 2024 Texans has been their inability to protect Stroud under center. Poor play and injuries have not helped, with one guy who has missed time lately being left guard Kenyon Green. Green picked up a shoulder injury back in Week 9 that resulted in him landing on injured reserve, but he got activated off that list on Wednesday, indicating that he could make his return to action in Week 16 against the Kansas City Chiefs.

“The Texans have activated OL Kenyon Green from Injured Reserve. Some potential help on the way,” Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

Texans offensive line getting healthy at pivotal point in 2024 campaign

Green's return would be a big boost for Houston, as they can shift their offensive line back to their preferred configuration. Tytus Howard, who has been filling in for Green at left guard, can move back to right tackle, with Blake Fisher moving back into his role as the team's sixth offensive lineman. If Juice Scruggs can get back on the field too, the Texans offensive line would suddenly be fully healthy.

While Houston hasn't looked all that convincing on offense this year, if they can get their offensive line healthy, while also building some consistency over the final three regular season games, they could end up transforming into an incredibly dangerous team. Green's return should help them accomplish that goal, and all eyes will be on him to see if he will be able to take the field in Week 16.