As the Houston Texans enter the CJ Stroud era, having a strong offensive line in front of their superstar quarterback will be crucial. The Texans recently received a piece of positive injury news that is sure to have Stroud gleaming as he prepares his takeover.

Right tackle Tytus Howard returned to practice on Monday, via DJ Bien-Aime of ESPN. The Texans' star offensive lineman broke his hand earlier in training camp.

Texans RT Tytus Howard is at practice today after suffering a broken hand a month ago. He has a cast on his hand. pic.twitter.com/qG8Vp0HEV0 — DJ Bien-Aime (@Djbienaime) September 4, 2023

For our 2023 NFL bold predictions, listen below:

Howard underwent surgery for his broken hand in August with the Texans refusing to rule him out. A return to practice shows Houston was smart to be reluctant and their designation. However, still practicing with a cast on his hand, Howard still has a few hurdles to cross before fully returning to his role.

When he does get clearance – potentially ahead of Week 1 – Howard will be a massive building block on the offensive line. He has started 54 games for the team since joining the Texans as a first-round pick in 2019. Houston has clearly seen Howard's value as they awarded him a three-year, $56 million extension this offseason.

Alonside Laremy Tunsil, Howard will now be tasked with ensuring CJ Stroud stays upright in the pocket. Houston went out of their way to invest into their offseason line after drafting Howard. But before Stroud steps onto the field, Howard needs to ensure he can walk out there with him.

A return to practice is an impressive first step for Tytus Howard. As Week 1 looms closer, the Texans will hope Howard can shed his cast and return to form blocking edge rushers in Year 1 of the Stroud era.