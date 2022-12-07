By Quinn Allen · 2 min read

The Houston Texans are making yet another change at quarterback in Week 14. After Lovie Smith started Kyle Allen for the last two games, he’s now going back to Davis Mills for Sunday.

Via Aaron Wilson:

Lovie Smith: “Our quarterback this week will be Davis Mills.”

Neither quarterback has flourished in 2022. Before Mills was benched, he completed just 61.9% of his passes in 10 games, went just 1-8-1, and threw for 11 interceptions. Allen came in with the hope of adding a spark to one of the worst offenses in the entire NFL, but he struggled as well. The Texans averaged just 14 points per contest in his two outings.

Unfortunately, it doesn’t get any easier for Mills this weekend as they face the 9-3 Dallas Cowboys, one of the best teams in the NFL.

“We expect two weeks of watching from the sideline to help,” Smith said of Mill, via ESPN.

It’s clear both guys aren’t capable of producing right now, but Smith is evidently going back to the drawing board after a failed experiment with Allen. The Texans are currently 1-10-1 and have lost seven in a row. Needless to say, they need a victory badly.

But, their losing ways look to be continuing. After visiting the Cowboys, Houston faces the Kansas City Chiefs and Tennessee Titans, two teams at the top of their divisions. Davis Mills will have a difficult time mustering up any offense in the next three weeks, but it’s not like Allen was getting it done, either.

Not a good time to be a Texans fan.