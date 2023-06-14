The Houston Texans are bringing defensive tackle Maliek Collins back into the fold in the tune of a two-year contract, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported on Wednesday.

“Texans are signing DT Maliek Collins to a two-year, $23 million extension that includes $20 million guaranteed, per source,” Schefter wrote. “The deal was negotiated by Texans' GM Nick Caserio and director of football administration Andrew Brown with Collins' agents Drew Rosenhaus and Ryan Matha.”

The deal will include $20 million guaranteed, which is a nice raise for the ex-Dallas Cowboys draftee — his previous contract clocked in at $17 million with $8.5 million of that guaranteed.

Collins has only been a Houston Texan since 2021, but this is his third contract with the rebuilding squad. He was signed to a one-year, $5 million deal by GM Nick Caserio before being re-signed as a free agent in 2022, and again with a bigger commitment this week.

“Despite the Texans firing David Culley and Lovie Smith after one season apiece, they are deeming Collins an early fit in a third defensive scheme,” wrote Pro Football Rumors' Sam Robinson on Wednesday.

“DeMeco Ryans is installing his 4-3 alignment, moving Collins to a full-time D-tackle role. He played in a 4-3 look in Dallas and Las Vegas, and with teams generally rushing four from nickel sets, the 3-4/4-3 divide is not nearly as notable as it once was.”

The 28-year-old has been one of the more reliable pieces on a bad Texans team over the past few seasons. He started 15 games between 2021 and 2022, combining for six sacks and 18 tackles for a loss. He figures to be the team's interior pillar when the 2023 season kicks off later this year.

With more money comes more responsibility, and the veteran will be relied on on the defensive side of the ball in Texas this season.