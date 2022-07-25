Nick Saban’s heartfelt message for ex-Alabama star, Texans receiver diagnosed with leukemia

Houston Texans rookie receiver John Metchie III announced on Sunday that he was diagnosed with acute promyelocytic leukemia (APL), and would likely miss the 2022 season. The football world came together to show their support.

One of those who expressed their support was Metchie’s former head coach, Alabama’s Nick Saban. In a statement released through the Alabama Football Twitter account, Saban sent his support to his former receiver.

“John has overcome every challenge placed in front of him in his life with toughness and determination, and we are behind him every step of the way in his fight against leukemia,” Saban said. “It’s a blessing that he is in a city known for great medical care and with an organization, in the Houston Texans, who will be with him throughout this journey. Our thoughts and prayers will remain with him throughout this battle.”

Metchie said in his statement that APL is the most curable form of leukemia. The Texans rookie assured everyone that he is in great spirits and that he expects to make a full recovery down the road.

The Texans drafted the Alabama standout in the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft. Metchie broke out in 2020, racking up over 900 yards in 13 games in 2020. He caught 96 balls for 1142 yards and eight touchdowns in his junior season.

Metchie helped Saban’s Crimson Tide to the SEC Championship Game, where he recorded 97 yards before leaving the game with a torn ACL. The Texans rookie would likely have been available for training camp prior to his diagnosis.

Metchie won the College Football Playoff National Championship with Alabama in 2020. The Crimson Tide made the National Championship Game in 2021, losing to Georgia.

The Texans rookie is a two-time recipient of the Jon Cornish Award. The player considered to be the best Canadian player in college football receives the award.

For now, football takes a backseat. Hopefully, Metchie makes a complete and full recovery and gets all the support he needs from those around him.