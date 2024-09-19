The Minnesota Vikings will host the Houston Texans in one of the NFL's top games of the Week 3 schedule. The defending AFC South champions feature quarterback C.J. Stroud and wide receiver Stefon Diggs. The Texans have been expected to build off their excellent 2023 season and have gotten off to a 2-0 start.

Their hosts are also 2-0, and that was not expected. The Vikings have turned to Sam Darnold at quarterback and Aaron Jones at running back, and those two newcomers have given head coach Kevin O'Connell's team a spark. However, the big reason for victories over the Giants and 49ers may be the play of the Minnesota defense.

Defensive coordinator Brian Flores has built a unit that attacks the pocket from multiple positions. The Vikings have recorded 11 sacks in their first two games and they are doing it without former star edge rusher Danielle Hunter. He had 16.5 sacks for the Vikings last season, but he left the team to sign with the Texans.

Hunter and Diggs will be making their first appearance in U.S. Bank Stadium while playing for the opponents. Diggs is looking forward to coming back to Minnesota after playing his first five years with the Vikings. He has since played four years with the Buffalo Bills before moving on to the Texans.

Diggs excited to be returning to Minnesota

Diggs is best known for completing the “Minneapolis Miracle” in a Vikings playoff victory over the New Orleans Saints in 2018. He caught a 61-yard TD pass from Case Keenum on the final play to propel the Vikings to the triumph. The Vikings defeated the Saints 29-20 as a result of the spectacular catch and run by Diggs.

The wide receiver explained that he is looking forward to his return to Minnesota to play against his old team. He said he has excellent memories of his time with the Vikings and the people in the state. He said he was looking forward to seeing veteran Vikings safety Harrison Smith, who is in his 13th season with the Vikings.

Diggs said he was impressed with the Vikings to this point in the season, and said they have “a hell of a defense.” Diggs has caught 10 passes for 70 yards and 2 touchdowns in the first two games for the season for the Texans.