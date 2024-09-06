Texans' Stefon Diggs speaks up amid negative label

The Houston Texans upgraded their offense over the offseason, acquiring wide receiver Stefon Diggs in a trade from the Buffalo Bills. There had been rumors of things getting sour between Diggs and the Bills, which led them to trade him, giving him a negative label from some around the league. Diggs doesn't believe in that label and is showing that he's a hard worker who's passionate about the game.

Diggs spoke with the media about the negative label and what he thinks about it.

“I’m a man of integrity,” Diggs said. “You can ask my peers what kind of player I am. I’m a man who works hard from myself. I’m working hard to earn everything that I get. Common misconceptions happen all the time. I’m not mad at them. It’s easy to go with a narrative if you don’t do your research and it’s all word of mouth. It’s crazy because you’ve kind of got to rock with the narrative, I guess, if you don’t know me.