Texans' Stefon Diggs speaks up amid negative label

The Houston Texans upgraded their offense over the offseason, acquiring wide receiver Stefon Diggs in a trade from the Buffalo Bills. There had been rumors of things getting sour between Diggs and the Bills, which led them to trade him, giving him a negative label from some around the league. Diggs doesn't believe in that label and is showing that he's a hard worker who's passionate about the game.
Diggs spoke with the media about the negative label and what he thinks about it.
“I’m a man of integrity,” Diggs said. “You can ask my peers what kind of player I am. I’m a man who works hard from myself. I’m working hard to earn everything that I get. Common misconceptions happen all the time. I’m not mad at them. It’s easy to go with a narrative if you don’t do your research and it’s all word of mouth. It’s crazy because you’ve kind of got to rock with the narrative, I guess, if you don’t know me.
“If you believe in me, then you know me on a personal level because I’m up here, you’re gonna know what kind of man I am. My teammates will say it more than I will. I’m a man of integrity. I’m a man, and I pride myself on the hard work of myself and showing up each and every day.”
Texans see Stefon Diggs as a leader
Despite the label that Stefon Diggs gets, the Houston Texans believe that he can be a leader on the team. The Texans voted Diggs as a captain in his first year on the team, which shows that they have a lot of respect for him on and off the field.
“Obviously, the past couple of years, I’ve been a captain. Going to a new team, new scenery, new people, and earning the respect of my teammates, my coaches, when I say everything it means everything. I play this sport with a chip on my shoulder every day,” Diggs said. “I’m trying to play with a lot of patience and work ethic. So, to see them acknowledge that and they respect and appreciate you. I just want to do everything I can to be the best captain I can be.”
Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans recently spoke about the excitement that he has with Diggs being on the team.
“Excited about adding Stefon to our team. You talk about his influence, it's not just his influence on the receivers, it's just his influence on our entire team,” Ryans said to reporters. “His competitive spirit, what he brings each and everyday, it lights a fire in our entire team. I'm very pleased with what he's done, the energy that he brings, and I'm excited to go see him do it in the regular season. He's been a leader for us since the day he stepped on the field, and I'm very excited to see him grow and continue to see him build even better chemistry with his teammates.”