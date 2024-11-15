As the Houston Texans prepare for their Week 11 meeting with the Cowboys on Monday Night Football, they could be without star defensive end Will Anderson Jr. The second-year pass rusher was a non-participant Thursday and Friday due to an ankle injury sustained in Week 9, but with a few days until their primetime matchup, Anderson's designation for the game is still up in the air. Along with Anderson, the Texans' injury report is less than ideal, as the team looks to rally from their back-to-back losses with a battered crew.

Through nine games this season, Anderson has totaled seven-and-a-half sacks, already surpassing his sack total of seven from the year before. This would be a big blow to the Texans' defense for a second week in a row, as Anderson has been on a roll this season, averaging nearly a sack per game.

As the former No. 3 overall pick in 2023, the Texans are hopeful to get their star pass rusher back on the field as soon as possible, ideally before their matchup with the Cowboys.

Along with Anderson, the Texans' injury report includes key players, such as: Kamari Lassiter, Derek Stingley Jr., and Azeez Al-Shaair. Wide receiver Nico Collins appears to be making his return after a stint on the Texans' IR.

Texans' game plan if Anderson misses Week 11 against Cowboys

As the Texans look to bounce back from losing three of their last four games, Houston could be without one of their top defenders for a second straight week.

Now, that might not be as bad as it looks initially.

The Cowboys are going to be without quarterback Dak Prescott for the rest of the season, as the 31-year-old is undergoing surgery to repair his torn hamstring. With that, the Cowboys will be led by backup quarterback Cooper Rush.

Considering how poorly Prescott has played this season, the move to Rush doesn't propose a monumental difference to defenses facing the Cowboys.

Along with the Cowboys' offensive woes, Denico Autry played well after stepping in for the injured Anderson. Following Anderson's injury in Week 9 against the Jets, Autry stepped in and secured his first two sacks of the season, along with three total tackles.

Expand Tweet

Then, in a back-and-forth game against the Lions last week, Autry was tamed slightly, however, ended the game with a pair of tackles and a forced fumble against a red-hot Lions offense.

If the Texans are without Anderson in this game, Autry could have a chance to get after the quarterback again, as the Cowboys have allowed 24 sacks this season, which ranks them near the top of the league in most sacks allowed this season.

So, if Anderson is sidelined for another week, it could be another opportunity for Autry to showcase his skills against a Cowboys team with a porous offensive line and a lackluster passing attack.