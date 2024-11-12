Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott will indeed go under the knife to address his lower-body injury. Dallas owner Jerry Jones confirmed Prescott's scheduled surgery during an appearance on 105.3 The FAN (h/t Todd Archer of ESPN).

“Jerry Jones said on @1053thefan that Dak Prescott will undergo surgery in New York on Wednesday on the partial avulsion of his hamstring” wrote Archer on X (formerly Twitter).

“His prognosis is wonderful,” Jones reportedly said. “It just means we’re not going to have him for the rest of the year,” Jones added.”

This is not exactly surprising news, with many expecting Prescott to have surgery, but a confirmation from Jones certainly snuffs out any rumor of a possible comeback at some point in the 2024 NFL season.

The 31-year-old Dak Prescott tore his hamstring during the Cowboys' 27-21 loss to Kirk Cousins and the Atlanta Falcons on the road in Week 8. With Prescott sidelined, the Cowboys have turned to backup Cooper Rush for their QB1 needs, though, the backup did not exactly light it up under center during a start last Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Rush did not inspire confidence with his performance in the Eagles game, as he went just 13-of-23 for just 45 passing yards and zero touchdowns. Trey Lance also saw time on the field against Philadelphia but passed for just 21 yards and got picked off while completing four of his only six throws in the contest.

Perhaps the loss to the Eagles made the decision for Prescott to have surgery easier, as the Cowboys are now at 3-6 and on a four-game losing skid. Although Dallas still has a shot at making the NFL playoffs, they are way behind the race for the top spot in the NFC East division where the Eagles and the Washington Commanders are No. 1 and No. 2 in the standings, respectively, The Eagles are 7-2 while the Commanders are 7-3.