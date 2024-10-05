Houston Texans defensive lineman Dylan Horton was forced to step away from the team during his rookie season in 2023 after being diagnosed with Stage 4 Hodgkin’s lymphoma. In March of 2024, Horton announced that he was in remission. Now he’s preparing to return to the football field.

Horton has returned to practice for the Texans after completing treatment for Hodgkin’s lymphoma, according to NFL insider Tom Pelissero. The team removed him from the non-football illness list.

The Texans selected Horton in the fourth round of the 2023 draft out of TCU. The defensive end was expected to push veteran Jerry Hughes for playing time as a rookie. Horton played in 10 games during his first season in the pros, compiling 13 combined tackles, two quarterback hits and a fumble recovery.

Unfortunately, Horton’s debut season was cut short when he received his cancer diagnosis on December 1. Now in remission, the 24-year-old defender is looking forward to getting back on the field for Houston.

DE Dylan Horton prepares for return to the Texans after cancer recovery

The Texans finished 10-7 last season, winning the AFC South and reaching the playoffs for the first time since 2019. Houston defeated the Cleveland Browns in a Wild Card Game before losing to the Baltimore Ravens in the Divisional round.

This season the Texans are 3-1 and lead the division after four weeks of play. Entering Week 5, Houston ranks fifth overall in total defense. However, the team is better against the pass than the run, having held opposing teams to 161 passing yards per game (fourth best) while allowing 112.8 rushing yards per game (13th in the NFL).

The Texans’ defense will face a major test in Week 5 as the team prepares to take on Josh Allen and the 3-1 Buffalo Bills. The matchup will be a revenge game for former Bills receiver Stefon Diggs. Houston completed a blockbuster trade for Diggs prior to the 2024 season. The veteran wideout had a messy exit from Buffalo. However, he’s been a great fit for the Texans, according to head coach DeMeco Ryans.

Both teams lead their respective divisions and hope to extend their leads in Week 5. The Texans will square off against the Bills on Sunday in Houston.