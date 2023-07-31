After signing a 3-year, $56 million extension, Houston Texans offensive lineman Tytus Howard looks to inspire current HBCU student-athletes with his success. The Alabama State University alumnus, in a press conference, spoke about his journey to the NFL.

“When I got to college, I was 220 pounds. Was a quarterback, moved to tight end. Moved from tight end to offensive line. Played on the offensive line two-and-a-half years. To have my family back me up, to stay with me through everything I went through in college to the NFL, to be here today to sign a contract to be able to take care of my family, to create generational wealth, it means everything to me, man, because where I come from everybody don’t have a lot, so to be able to be that one to start it off, it feels good.”

Tytus Howard was a standout on the offensive line during his time at Alabama State. During his senior season in 2018, he started all 11 games at tackle, leading the team in pancakes and only allowing one sack. His play helped Alabama State win five of their last six games, including a huge 21-16 win over rival Alabama A&M in the Magic City Classic.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Howard's strong play put him on the radar of NFL scouts, and he was picked 23rd overall in the 2019 NFL Draft by the Texans. Howard was the first HBCU Player since former Tennessee State cornerback Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie to be selected in the first round. Rodgers-Cromartie was selected 16th overall by the Arizona Cardinals in 2008.

Howard understands the magnitude of the moment and is grateful for the opportunity to be in the NFL and inspire HBCU student-athletes.

“I’m just grateful, man, because everybody in my position didn’t get a chance to show themselves like I did. And so for me to be able to go out and take advantage of it, just inspiration to all the younger guys who are coming behind me from HBCUs to go out there and know that they can achieve everything they need to do. All they got to do is put their head down and work, for real.”